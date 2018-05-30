Whataburger Hickory Smoked Bacon Now Available at Stores

Whataburger is ready to be part of your breakfast plans, even if you're eating at home.



Starting this week, you can buy the restaurant's Hickory Smoked Bacon at H-E-B and Central Market stores.



The one-pound package includes 16 to 18 slices of bacon.



“Whether fans are topping mac and cheese or adding crumbles to baked potatoes, we’re proud to introduce Whataburger’s Hickory Smoked Bacon and make it easier than ever for fans to cook up their favorites from home,” Whataburger Vice President of Retail Mike Sobel said in a statement. “H-E-B has been a great partner to us and we look forward to hearing about all the unique pairings our customers create with the newest addition to our grocery lineup.”



Whataburger already sells its condiments and pork sausage in the grocer's stores.



