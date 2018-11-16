What to Know: DART Schedule Changes for Thanksgiving

Dallas Area Rapid Transit buses and light rail trains will operate on a Sunday schedule on Thanksgiving and a Saturday schedule on Black Friday.

Additionally, the Trinity Railway Express (TRE) will not operate Thanksgiving Day and will provide Saturday service on Friday.

DART and TRE holiday changes will continue until regular scheduled transit service resumes Saturday, Nov. 24.

The Dallas YMCA Turkey Trot will also cause some changes. DART Rail will operate three additional Red Line trains and one additional Blue Line train on Thursday morning.

Additional Red Line trains from Parker Road Station depart at 7:13 a.m., 7:43 a.m. and 8:13 a.m. and arrive at Convention Center Station at 8 a.m., 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. These trains operate to all stations between Parker Road and Cedars stations.

An additional Blue Line train from Downtown Rowlett Station departs at 7:22 a.m. and arrives at Convention Center Station at 8:05 a.m. This train operates to all stations between Downtown Rowlett and Cedars stations.

The race will impact bus service in Downtown Dallas, Deep Ellum and North Oak Cliff and place several routes on detour Thanksgiving morning beginning at 9 a.m. Routes affected include: 2, 11, 12, 19, 21, 26, 29, 35, 42, 52, 59, 60, 76, 81/82, 110, 111, 161, 164, D-Link (722) and 749.

To Book Trips:

The Paratransit Scheduling Center will be closed both days. Customers should call 214-515-7272 and choose option 3. Next day scheduling is also available each day using DART's voice mail booking application and automated X-Press Booking feature.

Non-Holiday Changes:

Construction will result in changes this Saturday. TRE will operate buses between Fort Worth T&P Station, the downtown Fort Worth Intermodal Transportation Center Station (ITC) and Richland Hills Station due to the TEXRail Project.