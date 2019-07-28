A newly built, $9.8 million mansion perched on the highest point in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex is ready for a buyer after years of construction. (Published 4 hours ago)

North Texas is a region growing at an astronomical pace, with big business and big homes.

When you think of this "bigger is better" boom, few mention southern Dallas County, but that would be a multi-million dollar oversight.

One the most impressive new homes in the North Texas real estate market is on Mountain View Court in Cedar Hill.

"It’s awe-inspiring. You walk in and it takes your breath away it’s so gorgeous," said Jim Walsh, Allie Beth & Associates sales associate. "It is almost 14,000 square feet."

It’s a mansion so massive that it took five years to build.

"Clearly, this is for the upper echelon of the world," Walsh said.

The $9.8 million price tag could be worth it for the view, which overlooks much of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

"We are perched on the highest point in the entire Metroplex," Walsh said. "You can see all the way from downtown Fort Worth across the [AT&T] Stadium… all the way to Las Colinas. You believe you own the Metroplex."

The dramatic entryway has a hand-painted dome that took a year to create.



The builder used the view as his muse, and Walsh said this house on the hill truly puts you in a Texas state of mind.

"Truly, you are the king of the hill," he said. "If you want that Texas bravado to say 'I've got the biggest, I've got the best, I've got the most incredible view there is in the entire state,' this is it."

The pool alone cost $1 million to build and took a year to complete. The home has eight bedrooms, eight full baths, three floating staircases, a large game room, media room and a safe room.

"Even in the dog room, you have a drawer that pulls out for your dog to step up in to the bath," Walsh added. "Yes, in fact, I discovered a whole new bathroom the last time I showed it that I hadn’t seen before."

Nestled in Cedar Hill in the Lake Ridge area, Walsh says this home is proof that the high life is still strong south of Interstate 20.

"You can have a beautiful mansion in Southlake, in Preston Hollow or Highland Park, but you cannot have this view anywhere else in the Metroplex," Walsh said.

