What to Do in DFW on 'Star Wars' Day, May 4

Stormtrooper Daniel Nickeson, left, greets some admirers during the "May the 4th Be With You" Star Wars Day, held at Klyde Warren Park in downtown Dallas, Texas, to help in collecting children's books for the children at Children's Medical Center of Dallas on Sunday, May 4, 2014.

Star Wars has never not been a big deal, but following the phenomenal success of The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi, the series is on more minds than usual. So if there was ever a time to be happy that Star Wars Day is a real thing, it's probably now.

The pop culture "holiday" takes place every year on May 4 (because "May the Force/fourth be with you." Get it?), and it's a good excuse for nerdy events and deals on Star Wars merch.

You don't have to travel to a galaxy far, far away, either. Here are some of the best ways to celebrate Star Wars Day here in Dallas-Fort Worth.

Have a pie

Beloved pie shop Emporium Pies is celebrating the day with a "Java the Hutt" pie, which they say has "a flaky butter crust with crunchy salty toffee topped with espresso filling."

