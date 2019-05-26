What to Do on Memorial Day in North Texas

Flags on the graves of veterans at Restland Cemetery in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, May 25, 2019.

Cities across North Texas are holding various events and ceremonies on Memorial Day to honor U.S. service members who died defending our country.

There's something to do just about anytime of day, including a Memorial Day service at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery at 11 a.m.

See our full list of events below.

Memorial Day RUCK -- 516 N. Travis Street, Granbury -- 8 a.m.

Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War Memorial Day Ceremony -- Oakwood Cemetery, 701 Grand Avenue, Fort Worth -- 10 a.m.

Memorial Day Celebration -- Veterans Event Center, 925 W. Conover Drive, Grand Prairie -- 10 a.m.

Memorial Day Ceremonies -- Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Parkway, Dallas -- 11 a.m.

A Field of Flags, closing ceremony -- 3602 E. U.S. Highway 377, Granbury -- 2 p.m.

Sunset at Memorial Park -- Veterans Memorial Park, 2101 Bay Hill Drive, Plano -- 7 p.m.

