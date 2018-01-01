What to Do With All Your Shipping Boxes From Online Shopping

A program allows you to donate old items around your home and reuse shipping boxes at the same time, Monday January 1, 2017.

Chances are your home swelled with new holiday gifts, as they mixed in with all the old items. Not to mention all the boxes piling up from online shopping.

It's time to get rid of the old toys and clothes, and make room for all the new stuff you may have received recently.

Amazon and the company "GiveBackBox" have teamed up to make donating easier, while reusing all those shipping boxes at the same time.

All you have to do is take one of your shipping boxes — it doesn't have to be from Amazon — and fill it up with stuff you've replaced, like clothing, household goods and anything you want to donate to charity.

Then, go to GiveBackBox.com and download a free shipping label.

UPS or the U.S. Postal Service will deliver the box.

Amazon says the donations will go to the nearest participating charitable organization, and your effort will help those boxes get more use as well.

MORE:GiveBackBox.com

