It represents the largest project that makes up Frisco's "Five Billion Dollar Mile," but so far Wade Park is little more than a massive hole in the ground. (Published Tuesday, June 5, 2018)

Observers of North Texas real estate may have noticed something unusual about Frisco’s $2 billion Wade Park development.

Namely, that it is still a very large hole in the ground and not the 175 acres of apartments, offices and high-end retail space promised by Atlanta-based Thomas Land & Development back in 2014.

