What Do You Call This Egg-Toast Breakfast Dish?

What Do You Call This Classic Breakfast Dish?

A fried egg cooked in the center of toast is a popular breakfast dish, but it appears everyone calls it something different.

We looked online and there were over 20 different names!

Everything from egg in a hole, egg in a basket, to toad in the hole. Wikipedia even had an entire article designated to the names.

So, we want to know, what do you call a fried egg cooked in the middle of bread?

Some viewers chimed in on our Facebook page. Here's what they said:

"Eggs in a basket"

"Owl eye."

"Egg in a hole."

"Toad in a hole."

"Egg in a nest"

"One eye jacks."

"Dippin' Eggs."

"Frog on a lily pad."

"Birds in a nest."

Chime in and let us know what you think. If you've made this dish, send pictures to isee@nbcdfw.com

