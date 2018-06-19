What Do You Call This Egg-Toast Breakfast Dish?

A fried egg cooked in the center of toast is a popular breakfast dish, but it appears everyone calls it something different.
We looked online and there were over 20 different names!
Everything from egg in a hole, egg in a basket, to toad in the hole. Wikipedia even had an entire article designated to the names.
So, we want to know, what do you call a fried egg cooked in the middle of bread?
Some viewers chimed in on our Facebook page. Here's what they said:
"Eggs in a basket"
"Owl eye."
"Egg in a hole."
"Toad in a hole."
"Egg in a nest"
"One eye jacks."
"Dippin' Eggs."
"Frog on a lily pad."
"Birds in a nest."
Chime in and let us know what you think. If you've made this dish, send pictures to isee@nbcdfw.com