What Do You Call This Egg-Toast Breakfast Dish?

Published 2 hours ago

    What Do You Call This Classic Breakfast Dish?

    A fried egg cooked in the center of toast is a popular breakfast dish, but it appears everyone calls it something different.

    We looked online and there were over 20 different names!

    Everything from egg in a hole, egg in a basket, to toad in the hole. Wikipedia even had an entire article designated to the names.

    So, we want to know, what do you call a fried egg cooked in the middle of bread?

    Some viewers chimed in on our Facebook page. Here's what they said:

    "Eggs in a basket"

    "Owl eye."

    "Egg in a hole."

    "Toad in a hole."

    "Egg in a nest"

    "One eye jacks."

    "Dippin' Eggs."

    "Frog on a lily pad."

    "Birds in a nest."

    Chime in and let us know what you think. If you've made this dish, send pictures to isee@nbcdfw.com

