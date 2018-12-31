What DFW Read: Top 10 Stories of 2018

As we begin to usher in a new year, we took a look back at some of the most read stories on NBCDFW.com in 2018. The topics which garnered the most readers ranged from the tragic to politics, including a lively debate for a U.S. Senate seat to the excitement and emotion surrounding the Texas high school football playoffs.

Of the good and the bad, these were the top viewed articles of the year on NBCDFW.com.

Dallas Officer Dead, 2 Critical After Home Depot Triple Shooting



Dallas Police Officer Rogelio Santander was fatally injured during a triple-shooting at a Home Depot on April 25. Dallas Police Officer Crystal Almeida had a gunshot wound and was hospitalized in critical condition. She recovered and received an award from Gov. Greg Abbott. The alleged gunman, Armando Juarez, faces a murder charge, two charges of aggravated assault on an officer, and two previous felony theft charges. To read more about this story, click here.

Arrested Plano Student Was Inspired by Islamic State to Carry Out Attack at Stonebriar Mall: Police

A 17-year-old Plano West Senior High student was arrested in May after law enforcement officials believed he was inspired by the Islamic State to carry out a mass shooting at Stonebriar Mall, police said. He communicated several times over a period of five months with three people who he believed were his accomplices, but instead were two confidential informants and an undercover FBI employee, officials said. To read more about this story, click here.

Maria Butina: From Siberian Gun Lover to Allegedly Infiltrating the NRA, GOP



One story that caught the attention of North Texas wasn't exactly local. A 29-year-old gun-rights activist served as a covert agent while living in Washington, gathering intelligence on American officials and political organizations, federal prosecutors charged. She pleaded not guilty to charged that she worked as a foreign agent. Prosecutors suggested she used her gun-lobbying efforts to infiltrate the NRA and the Republican Party, both during the 2016 campaign and after President Donald Trump's election. To read more about this story, click here.

Manslaughter Warrant Coming for Officer Who Killed Man in His Dallas Apartment: Police



A Dallas police officer is accused of shooting and killing a 26-year-old man after entering an apartment unit she claims she thought was her own in September, police said. Botham Jean of St. Lucia was pronounced dead. Amber Guyger was terminated from the Dallas Police Department. In December, Guyger was indicted on a murder charge. To read more about this story, click here.

AT&T Says Service Restored for North Texas Customers



Thousands of customers with AT&T turned to NBC 5 for updates on their internet and TV outages in October. Turns out, the company blamed lightning and fire at a Richardson facility for the issue. Businesses were forced to use cash only as the internet was down. To read more about this story, click here.

Father Massacres 3 Children, Wife's Boyfriend in Ponder Murder-Suicide: Sheriff's Office

A North Texas mother was hospitalized after her ex-husband came to her home in May and opened fire, injuring her and killing her three children and her boyfriend before turning the gun on himself, officials said. Neighbors held a vigil where they left stuffed animals, crosses and prayers for the woman and her family. To read more about this story, click here.

NBC 5, The Dallas Morning News, SMU Present 1st Senate Debate Between Ted Cruz, Beto O'Rourke

NBC 5 livestreamed the first of three planned debates that took place between Sen. Ted Cruz and then-challenger Beto O'Rourke at Southern Methodist University. The tight race drew national attention as O'Rourke trailed by 4 points at one time. In the end, Cruz prevailed with voters. To read more about this story, click here.

2018 Texas High School Football Playoff Schedules, Results

Players and fans of high school football alike checked our continuously updated schedule for those Friday Night Lights. Highland Park, Duncanville and Aledo went on to the state championship games. To read more about this story, click here.

Fort Worth Officer Dies After Shootout With Robbery Suspects

An undercover officer died after being shot in the head in an exchange of gunfire with three robbery suspects in Sept., officials said. Officer Garrett Hull died at JPS Hospital. Surveillance video showed three men bursting onto a patio area of a sports bar. His colleagues regarded Hull as a true hero. To read more about this story, click here.

One Student Dies in Mesquite Bus Crash

A middle school student died after a bus carrying 40 children from Terry Middle School rolled onto its side during a fiery crash in October. Several other students were injured. To read more about this story, click here.

Students Resume Classes After Deadly School Bus Crash