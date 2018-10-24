Wet, Chilly Wednesday With Widespread Rain - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Wet, Chilly Wednesday With Widespread Rain

The rain will be gone by early Thursday morning

By Keisha Burns

Published 2 hours ago

    Wednesday will be wet and chilly with light to moderate rain at times.

    The moisture from the remnants of Hurricane Willa (in the Eastern Pacific Ocean) will combine with an upper-level low to the northwest of us to create a widespread swath of rain for the area.

    Today will be the only wet day of the week. The rain will be gone by early Thursday morning.

    Dry and warm weather will be with us the rest of the week into the weekend.

