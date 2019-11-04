Western Lowland Gorilla Dies at Dallas Zoo

The Dallas Zoo announced Monday that Hope, a 23-year-old Western Lowland Gorilla passed away suddenly Sunday night.

Dallas Zoo officials said Hope and other members of the gorilla troop had been experiencing mild gastrointestinal symptoms recently. Animal care staff had been closely monitoring and treating the symptoms. The Dallas Zoo veterinarians tested for parasites and other pathogens, including Salmonella, and test results came back negative.

Zoo officials go on to say that initial necropsy findings indicate that Hope’s colon was severely inflamed. Additional testing is pending and will hopefully give the zoo more information about what could have caused the death.

Zoologist are currently monitoring the troop, including one-and-a-half-year-old Saambili, who is Hope's child.

The gorillas will remain off habitat while zoo officials continue to monitor their progress closely.