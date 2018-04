Emergency bridge repairs shut down Westbound State Highway 352 in Pleasant Grove for at least two weeks.

The closure will only affect westbound traffic on SH 352, also known as Scyene Road, Texas Department of Transportation said.

Officials say Westbound motorists will be detoured north onto Lawnview Avenue to Military Parkway, then west on Military Parkway to Dolphin Road.

Motorists can return to SH 352 from Dolphin Road.