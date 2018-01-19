A traffic pattern change means the complete closure of a major westbound highway in Dallas County this weekend.

The westbound lanes of State Highway 183 will be closed from Interstate 35E to Carl Road from 9 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Monday.

Crews working on the Midtown Express project are moving the westbound traffic onto new bridges and main lanes.

Travelers wanting to access Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport during the highway closure should plan to take Interstate 635 or State Highway 121 to the airport's north entrance or Interstate 30 to either State Highway 161 or 360 to the south entrance.