18-Wheeler Collides with 5 Motorcycles on I-20

An 18-wheeler hit five motorcyclists Sunday afternoon in Balch Springs, police say, causing a crash that shut down the westbound side of Interstate 20 for more than 30 minutes.

The incident occured just before 4 p.m. at I-20 near U.S. 175, according to the Balch Springs Police Department. One of the motorcyclists was taken to a hospital by helicopter, while the other four were transported by ground.

Police said the extent of the injuries to those involved was unknown.

The driver of the 18-wheeler stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

A Texas Department of Transportation camera positioned near the intersection showed two lanes of traffic getting by after 4:30 p.m., but police said parts of the highway will be closed for an extended period of time for crash reconstruction.

