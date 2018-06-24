18-Wheeler Collides with 5 Motorcycles on I-20 - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
18-Wheeler Collides with 5 Motorcycles on I-20

    An 18-wheeler hit five motorcyclists Sunday afternoon in Balch Springs, police say, causing a crash that shut down the westbound side of Interstate 20 for more than 30 minutes.

    The incident occured just before 4 p.m. at I-20 near U.S. 175, according to the Balch Springs Police Department. One of the motorcyclists was taken to a hospital by helicopter, while the other four were transported by ground.

    Police said the extent of the injuries to those involved was unknown.

    The driver of the 18-wheeler stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

    A Texas Department of Transportation camera positioned near the intersection showed two lanes of traffic getting by after 4:30 p.m., but police said parts of the highway will be closed for an extended period of time for crash reconstruction.

