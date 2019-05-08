Westbound I-635 to Reopen Soon After Fuel Spill - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Westbound I-635 to Reopen Soon After Fuel Spill

Published 54 minutes ago | Updated 43 minutes ago

    The westbound lanes of Interstate 635 are closed at Abrams Road due to a fuel spill.

    Officials have not confirmed the cause of the spill, but it appears a tractor-trailer jackknifed and damaged it's fuel tanks, spilling the gas onto the roadway.

    No injuries have been reported.

    The cab and trailer have been removed from the roadway, but barrels containing the spilled fuel must be removed from the highway before it's reopened.

    Drivers are being diverted at Skillman Street. The backup is estimated to reach about five miles

    Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.

