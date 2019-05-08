Westbound I-635 to Reopen Soon After Fuel Spill

Live video from Texas Sky Ranger will appear in the player above. From time to time the signal may go black -- this is normal and the video should return soon.

The westbound lanes of Interstate 635 are closed at Abrams Road due to a fuel spill.

Officials have not confirmed the cause of the spill, but it appears a tractor-trailer jackknifed and damaged it's fuel tanks, spilling the gas onto the roadway.

No injuries have been reported.

The cab and trailer have been removed from the roadway, but barrels containing the spilled fuel must be removed from the highway before it's reopened.

Drivers are being diverted at Skillman Street. The backup is estimated to reach about five miles

