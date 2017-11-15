A small hole in a bridge along Interstate 20 in southeast Fort Worth has forced officials to close the highway ahead of rush hour Wednesday. (Published 4 hours ago)

The hole is in the center lane of a bridge over the Business 287/Kennedale Parkway overpass, west of the U.S. 287/I-20/Loop 820 split.

Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation said the bridge will be closed through rush hour and possibly overnight.

The bridge will be need to be repaired and inspected before it can be reopened to traffic.



