A member of the bomb squad investigates a device underneath a highway overpass in Plano, May 1, 2019.

The westbound lanes of the President George W. Bush Turnpike were closed at Custer Road in Plano Wednesday morning while police investigated a suspicious device.

From Texas SkyRanger, a member of the bomb squad was seen investigating a cylindrical-shaped device underneath the highway overpass.

The device was ultimately determined to be harmless and was removed from the roadway. Both the feeder lanes and highway were re-opened a short time later, just after 11 a.m.

The incident began when The Texas Department of Public Safety was asked by the Dallas Police Department to immediately close the PGBT at Custer Road after a Dallas officer "rolled up on a 2-foot pipe with a cap on it laying next to the bridge."

The officer also called the Plano Police Department since the roadway is in their jurisdiction.