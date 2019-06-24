What to Know Slain girl's adoptive father takes deal, avoids capital murder trial.

Wesley Mathews faces between 5 years and life in prison; he could receive probation after 30 years.

Charges were previously dropped against the girls' mother, Sini Mathews.

The punishment phase of the Wesley Mathews trial is underway in the player above. To read the latest tweets on the trial from Maria Guerrero, scroll down.

The high-profile capital murder trial of Wesley Mathews took an unexpected turn before it began Monday.

NBC 5 has learned Mathews, 39, accepted a deal and will plead guilty to a lesser charge of injury to a child by omission. The lesser charge comes with a lighter sentence.

Mathews had been charged with capital murder of a person under the age of 10 in the death of his 3-year-old special needs adoptive daughter, Sherin, in October 2017.

If convicted, Mathews faced life in prison without the possibility of parole. Now, with the charge of first-degree injury to a child by omission, Mathews faces between five years in prison and life, though there is the possibility of parole after serving 30 years.

The plea deal removes the additional charges of capital murder and tampering with a corpse.

Entering the guilty plea immediately moves Mathews’ trial into the punishment phase on Monday

Mathews initially told Richardson police he instructed Sherin to stand alone by a tree, late at night on Oct. 6, after the toddler would not drink her milk and that when he returned she had vanished.

Mathews later told police he had woken Sherin up around midnight that evening, asked if she wanted to finish milk she had not finished drinking earlier and that the two went out to the kitchen and later the garage.

Richardson Missing Girl; Photos from the Investigation

It is in the garage, Mathews alleged, where he began to 'physically assist' Sherin in drinking the milk; the child began to choke and died in his arms.

Mathews reportedly told police he wrapped the girl's body in a blanket and placed her inside a culvert not far from the family’s home. He said he intended to return and give his daughter a proper burial.

Mathews reportedly did not immediately call 911, but rather waited several hours before calling the non-emergency police line on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, according to court records.

A massive search ensued in-and-around the family's home.

Father Placed Daughter Outside for Not Drinking Milk: Police

The father of a missing 3-year-old girl at the center of an active Amber Alert has been arrested. Investigators say he is now facing child endangerment charges. (Published Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017)

Sherin’s body was found just over two weeks later inside the culvert that runs under East Spring Valley Road near South Bowser Road.

An autopsy and toxicology report was conducted and the medical examiner’s office listed Sherin’s death as a ‘homicide’ and the manner of death as ‘homicidal violence.'

Prosecutors said Monday, however, that Sherin's body was so badly decomposed when found that they were unable to determine exactly what caused her death.

Further details were expected to be revealed during Mathews’ trial. Mathews will be taking the stand in his own defense and his attorney said he will admit to lies and mistakes he made with his daughter's care.

Mathews' attorney said his client has accepted responsibility for what he's done -- injury to a child by omission and not calling 911.

His wife, Sini Mathews, was reportedly sleeping at the time of the incident.

Weather Alert Rain Chances Remain Monday

She had previously been charged with child endangerment for allegedly leaving the girl alone in the kitchen on the evening of Oct. 6, 2017, while she, Wesley and their biological daughter, went out to dinner.

The charge against Sini was dropped in March and she was released from the Dallas County Jail.

Wesley Mathews remains in Dallas County Jail on $1 million bond.

The Mathews’ adopted Sherin from an orphanage in India in 2016.

Sherin reportedly suffered several broken bones since coming to the U.S. and had failed to thrive, according to testimony provided by medical professionals.

Evidence of alleged abuse Sherin suffered at the hands of Wesley, acting alone or with the help of Sini, will be presented to the jury in the punishment phase.

The Mathews’ parental rights over their biological daughter were terminated in January 2018.

Their daughter has since been formally adopted by Sini’s family in the Houston area.

The sentencing phase of Wesley Mathews’ trial begins Monday at 1:30 p.m. in Dallas County District Court.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.