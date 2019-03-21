We'll Likely Have To Dodge Some Rain This Weekend

The latest video forecast from NBC DFW's team of Weather Experts will appear in the player above. Keep up with the latest changes to the weather by downloading the NBC DFW smartphone App for iOS and Android!

Friday will be dry and pleasant, but rain chances will increase this weekend, perhaps as early as late Friday night.

Saturday will feature a good chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms across much of North Texas. While a chance of rain will exist all day, it won't rain the whole time. In fact, there will be times where no rain is occurring. However if you have outdoor plans on Saturday, it will be good to have a back up plan. Conditions are not expected to be overly favorable for severe storms, but it is spring and the forecast can change.

Sunday will bring a lower chance of rain to the area. Any showers or storms will likely be more spotty. Again, severe weather is not expected, but stay up to date with the latest forecast.

