Weeks After Tornado, Cleanup Far From Over in Northwest Dallas - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Weeks After Tornado, Cleanup Far From Over in Northwest Dallas

Residents on Rickshaw in Northwest Dallas continued cleanup Wednesday, more than three weeks after the tornado

By Jack Highberger

Published 45 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Weeks After Tornado, Cleanup Far From Over in Northwest Dallas
    NBC 5 News
    Cleanup on Rickshaw Drive in Northwest Dallas goes on more than three weeks after a tornado struck the neighborhood.

    Three weeks after an EF-3 tornado devastated portions of Northwest Dallas, there is much work left to be done.

    "It's heartbreaking. That's the word that comes to mind," resident Mathew Smith said. "It's heartbreaking."

    Smith lives on hard-hit Rickshaw Drive and is among the few renters on the street left after the storm.

    "It does feel like it has been forgotten, but it's one of those things where you have to stick together and those that are left, hey we are going to make through this," Smith said.

    Key Moments From Impeachment Hearing

    [NATL] Key Moments From Impeachment Hearing

    Watch key moments from Wednesday's public impeachment hearings, which included testimony from U.S. diplomat William Taylor and State Department official George Kent.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    A few blocks away, homeowner Tricia Pittman spent Wednesday moving out damaged furniture and preparing for what she hoped would soon be repair work.

    "It feels like a long time, but not a lot has happened in that time it feels like," she said.

    Pittman and Smith praised the city of Dallas for their help with trash pickup and other services, but both acknowledged the process of bouncing back was far from complete.

    "You don't want anybody to go through this," Smith said.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices