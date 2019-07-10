Wednesday Storms Leaves Damage, House Fires in Its Wake

Lightning strikes are the suspected cause of several house fires across North Texas Wednesday night, some area fire departments say. (Published 2 hours ago)

Lightning strikes are the suspected cause of several house fires across North Texas Wednesday night, some area fire departments say.

Two firefighters were injured while battling a blaze just before 7 p.m. in the 720 block of Brookstone Drive in Irving, fire officials said.

Officials said the person who called 911 told them they believed the house was struck by lightning. The attic of the house was engulfed in flames when the first crews arrived.

The fire was under control by 8:17 p.m., Irving fire officials said.

In Flower Mound, firefighters put out a blaze in the 4600 block of Wisdom Creek Court, officials said.

There were no injuries and investigators were working to determine the cause of the fire, though the caller suspected it was a lightning strike, according to the Flower Mound Fire Department.

Meanwhile, other fires sprouted in Arlington, Colleyville and Southlake as the storms blew through North Texas, though the cause of those blazes were undetermined Wednesday night.

Thousands of Oncor customers were without power after the storms, too. In Dallas County 2,670 customers were in the dark and in Tarrant County the number was 18,261 as of 10:10 p.m.

