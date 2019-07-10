Wednesday Storms Leaves Damage, House Fires in Its Wake - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x
Weather Connection

Weather Connection

Wednesday Storms Leaves Damage, House Fires in Its Wake

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Wednesday Storms Leaves Damage, House Fires in Its Wake

    Lightning strikes are the suspected cause of several house fires across North Texas Wednesday night, some area fire departments say. (Published 2 hours ago)

    S Band Radar & Maps | Forecast | Weather Alerts
    Traffic | Send Us a Photo/Video | Live Cams

    Lightning strikes are the suspected cause of several house fires across North Texas Wednesday night, some area fire departments say.

    Two firefighters were injured while battling a blaze just before 7 p.m. in the 720 block of Brookstone Drive in Irving, fire officials said.

    Officials said the person who called 911 told them they believed the house was struck by lightning. The attic of the house was engulfed in flames when the first crews arrived.

    The fire was under control by 8:17 p.m., Irving fire officials said.

    In Flower Mound, firefighters put out a blaze in the 4600 block of Wisdom Creek Court, officials said.

    There were no injuries and investigators were working to determine the cause of the fire, though the caller suspected it was a lightning strike, according to the Flower Mound Fire Department.

    Meanwhile, other fires sprouted in Arlington, Colleyville and Southlake as the storms blew through North Texas, though the cause of those blazes were undetermined Wednesday night.

    Thousands of Oncor customers were without power after the storms, too. In Dallas County 2,670 customers were in the dark and in Tarrant County the number was 18,261 as of 10:10 p.m.

    Latest Video Forecast

    The latest video forecast from NBC DFW's team of Weather Experts will appear in the player above. Keep up with the latest changes to the weather by downloading the NBC DFW smartphone App for iOS and Android!

    Read the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

    Before the Storm
    Weather Safety

    Stay Safe During a Hail Storm
     
    At Home?
    • Head indoors immediately
    • If time allows, close all drapes, blinds or shades to prevent broken glass from entering your home.
    • Stay away from windows and skylights (any exterior glass) and head to a safe location inside your home, ideally only with interior walls.
    Outdoors?
    • Cover your head and seek shelter indoors immediately.
    • If you are trapped outside, get to a low-lying area and try to protect your head. Use clothing if it's all you have.
    Driving?
    • Stay inside your vehicle.
    • Slow down or pull over and stop at a safe location. DO NOT stop under a highway overpass. You may be protecting your vehicle, but you could be forcing other people to stop behind you.
    • Turn your back to windows or cover yourself with a blanket, coat or spare clothing to protect yourself from breaking glass.
    • If you have a sunroof, try to find something to protect your head.

     

    Interactive Radar
    Interactive Radar    		S-Band Radar
    NBC 5 S-Band    		Dallas County Radar
    Dallas County    		Tarrant County Radar
    Tarrant County
    Collin County Radar
    Collin County    		Denton County Radar
    Denton County    		Ellis, Johnson County Radar
    Ellis, Johnson Co.    		Rainfall Totals
    Rainfall Totals

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices