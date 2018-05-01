Wednesday Storms Could Bring Hail, Strong Winds

The National Weather Service is warning of strong storms and possibly tornadoes in the southern Plains Wednesday and Thursday.

NBC 5 Meteorologist Samantha Davies said Tuesday's weather will be a repeat of Monday and that windy conditions will prevail with mostly cloudy skies. A few sprinkles cannot be ruled out, but nothing significant is expected.

Davies said the thunderstorm potential will increase late Wednesday into Thursday. There will be the potential for some strong storms. Some showers may linger into Friday and early Saturday, but the rest of the weekend looks good.

The National Weather Service said potentially severe storms are expected to develop by Wednesday afternoon and continue through the night into Thursday morning from far northern Texas, across western Oklahoma, through eastern Kansas and into far southeastern Nebraska.

Golf-ball sized hail and damaging winds of 60-70 mph (97-113 kph) are also forecast.

The Storm Prediction Center says the area covers just more than 103,000 square miles (266770 sq. kilometers) and includes 6.8 million people.



