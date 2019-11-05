Wedding Ring En Route to Landfill Located and Returned

A wedding ring accidentally tossed into the trash leads to a desperate call to the waste department. A Waxahachie woman knew the odds were stacked against her, but the ring ended up back on her finger. (Published 37 minutes ago)

Wedding Ring on It's Way to Landfill Found and Returned to Waxahachie Woman

Karen Fuller got a got a call around 1:30 Friday afternoon from a woman who in panic.

"She was crying, just hysterically, saying she had lost her wedding ring in the trash," said Fuller, a special waste technician for Alvarado's Waste Connection Inc.

The caller said the trash was picked up about four hours earlier, but she had to call to see if anything could be done to find her ring.

"Finding it would be like finding a needle in a haystack," Fuller said. "And I had told her that more than likely her trash had already been disposed here at the landfill and compacted, but I would see what I could do to help her."

As luck would have it, the drivers were taking a late lunch that day and trucks had not made it to the landfill just yet. Logistics were laid out and a team of people got to work. Every bag. Every piece of trash was to be searched. Nothing overlooked.

And then there was a was another stroke of luck.

"As I was walking through the pile search I came up on a grey bag," said Adolfo, a heavy equipment mechanic. "As I tossed it to the side I caught a glimpse of what looked like a ring."

What seemed like the impossible had been done. The final step was to deliver the good news. Fuller called the Waxahachie woman.

"And I said, 'Is this what you've been looking for?' And she was like, 'Oh my God, I can't believe y'all found that ring.' I said, 'You are not the only one. I can't believe we found it either,'" Fuller said. "It just makes you fill good that the process worked."

We're told it took just 15 minutes to find the ring once they began to search through the trash.