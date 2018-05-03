Weatherford School Hosts Book Drive for Teacher

A North Texas school can think of no greater tribute to one of their teachers who died of complications from the flu than to share her love of reading with children. Bose Ikard Elementary School in Weatherford is holding a special book drive in honor of second grade teacher Heather Holland. (Published 26 minutes ago)

Weatherford School Hosts Book Drive in Honor of Teacher Who Died of Flu Complications

A North Texas school can think of no greater tribute to one of their teachers who died of complications from the flu than to share her love of reading with children.

Bose Ikard Elementary School in the Weatherford Independent School District held a special book drive in honor of second grade teacher Heather Holland.

A table sat inside the school’s library full of donated books, too many to fit in the one box. It is exactly what Holland would have wanted, and how Frank Holland wants his wife to be remembered.

“She would appreciated it very much,” Holland said. “She’d be embarrassed by it. She was very private like us. She would love it.”

Holland said his wife often spoke of the power of reading to her students.

“Just...you can be anything in a book. You can be a superhero,” he said.

The 38-year-old was happy and healthy until she got the flu in late January. Holland said his wife opted not to buy a prescription because of the high co-pay.

“Yeah, that was her,” he said. “It didn’t matter how much money we had in the bank. She would have not spent the $116 on the Tamiflu. I got it the next morning but, you can play the ‘what if’ game, but I don’t know.”

Her condition worsened and she developed sepsis. The mother of two passed away days later.

“It’s day to day,” said Holland of life since then. “Good days and bad.”

Holland’s grieving school looked for a way to honor her.

“That was immediately what we thought about, was to do a book drive because she wanted to instill the love of learning to all kids,” said Ikard Principal Christy Burton.

The school’s library began accepting books, including Harry Potter.

“It was her favorite, favorite series hands down,” said Holland with a smile. “She read them all numerous times and I got to watch them all numerous times whether I wanted to or not.”

And inside each book a lasting reminder of the teacher whose love of reading will continue to inspire students one book at a time.

“Every one of them will have her name in it,” said Holland. “That’s cool.”

The book drive ends Friday, May 4 at Bose Ikard Elementary School in Weatherford. You may send cash or a check made out to Ikard Elementary Library as well.

The school’s address is:

Bose Ikard Elementary School

100 Ikard Lane

Weatherford, TX 76086