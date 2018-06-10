Weatherford Firefighter Dies in Line of Duty

A North Texas firefighter died Sunday while fighting wild fires in West Texas, officials say.

Andy Loller of the Weatherford Fire Department died after he suffered a heart attack while looking for hotspots.

The Weatherford fire marshal told NBC 5 that Loller was in good health. He was transported to a hospital in Odessa after he experienced chest pains.

"We are all deeply shocked and saddened by the news of Andy's passing," said Weatherford city manager Sharon Hayes. "He will be sorely missed by the community and all who knew and worked with him. Our prayers are with his family at this time."

Loller was 42 years old.