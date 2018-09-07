Weather Likely to Cancel Weekend Construction

Two major construction projects are scheduled to take place in the Dallas-Fort Worth area this weekend. (Published 41 minutes ago)

Two major construction projects are scheduled to take place in the Dallas-Fort Worth area this weekend.

Dallas North Tollway construction will lead to a full closure of the southbound DNT lanes at Oak Lawn Avenue and the ramp to Interstate 35E.

In Fort Worth, a closure of Interstate 35W northbound at Interstate 30 and southbound Trinity River was supposed to take place. This construction project has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 11.

All other weekend construction projects are weather permitting and will likely be rescheduled.

Dulles Airport Debuts Facial Recognition Technology

Dulles International Airport has implemented facial recognition software for international travelers; the system will be used to identify visa holders as they leave the country. Passengers have their pictures taken before boarding, and those photos are compared to their visa photos. (Published Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018)

Rounds of heavy rain are forecast to through North Texas Friday and Saturday. Two to three inches of rain is expected on top of what we already received this week. The ground is saturated, and the heavy rain will lead to rapid runoff, leading to flooding.

The forecast for next week looks much drier.