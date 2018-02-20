Planes backed up at Dallas/Fort Worth waiting to depart, Feb. 20, 2018.

Weather is leading to delays of up to two hours at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport Tuesday, the FAA says.

The FAA reports that due to weather a traffic management program has been activated, leading to some arriving traffic being delayed by about an hour. Planes already in the air are experiencing delays of about 15 minutes.

Traffic departing D/FW is experiencing delays of nearly two hours and increasing, the FAA said.

FlightAware.com shows more than 184 outbound flights delayed and another 46 canceled at DFW.

At Dallas Love Field, 36 outbound flights have been delayed and 24 canceled.

Southwest Airlines and American Airlines, the primary carriers at D/FW and Love Field, have the most delays and cancellations Tuesday of all carriers in the U.S.



A strong line of severe thunderstorms moved through the area overnight and more storms are expected throughout the day Tuesday.

Online: Check Flight Status at D/FW

