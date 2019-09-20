Weather Leads to Big Delays at DFW, Love, Hobby Airports - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Weather Leads to Big Delays at DFW, Love, Hobby Airports

    Flights into Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and Dallas Love Field are being delayed by several hours Friday due to weather.

    According to FlightAware, as of 1:15 p.m., flights headed to DFW are being held on average 2 hours and 22 minutes. Flights into Love are being held at their origin until at least 1:45 p.m.

    Weather, the remnants of Tropical Storm Imelda, are to blame.

    In Houston, the story is worse.

    Flights into Hobby Airport are being held at their origin until 2 p.m. while Bush International is experiencing departure delays of a half hour.

    Get the latest flight information here for DFW, Love, Hobby and Bush.

      

