Weather Forces Cancellation of Alliance Air Show on Saturday

Organizers of the Bell Fort Worth Alliance Air Show have canceled the Saturday portion of the show due to the threat of severe weather.

The show was scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Saturday and last through the day until 4 p.m.

Organizers say the show will resume on Sunday and any parking passes purchased for the Saturday event will be honored on Sunday.

Saturday's Family 4-pack food, drink and program vouchers will also be honored on Sunday.

The gates will open on Sunday at 9 a.m.

The first performance is set for 10 a.m. and will last until 4 p.m.