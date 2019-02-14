Weather Changes Coming to North Texas - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Weather Changes Coming to North Texas

By Rick Mitchell

Published 43 minutes ago

    After a beautiful Valentines day with highs in the 70s and 80s, a cold front will begin to affect parts of North Texas on Friday. There will be a large range in Friday afternoon temperatures with 50s close to the Oklahoma border, and near 80 south of Dallas-Fort Worth.

    The much cooler air will overspread all of North Texas on Saturday with highs mainly in the 50s. A reinforcing shot of colder air arrives Sunday night. High temperatures Monday through Wednesday will only be in the 40s.

    Despite the cold front, no rain is expected through the weekend. There is a chance of a cold rain Tuesday with a return to dry weather after that.

