'Weapons of the Alamo' Tour Opens in San Antonio

Caretakers at the Alamo, a sacred Texas memorial to those who died during the state's struggle for independence, are launching a new tour.

The tour, "Weapons of the Alamo," will showcase weapons used by Davey Crockett, Jose Gregorio Esparza and others who defended the mission during the 1836 Battle of the Alamo and will be the first living history-based tour.

"Led by an Alamo Living Historian, dressed in 19th century attire, this hour-long tour will unpack the mechanics, use, and importance of rifles, muskets and cannons during the 1836 Battle of the Alamo," officials said in a news release.

Those taking part in the tour will also learn how to load a flintlock firearm, where cannons were placed and how the fortress walls could be considered a weapon.

"This tour will give visitors a better sense of what the defenders went through," Angela Wolfgram said, Director of Living History at the Alamo. "It will offer something for everyone, including those who know very little about the Alamo and history enthusiasts," she added.

The Weapons of the Alamo Tour is $15 per person. For military personnel (Active/Veteran) it is $13 per person. Children 8 years and under are free* and do not require a purchased ticket unless they want to wear a headset.

Tours are held between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.; bookings must be made 24 hours in advance.