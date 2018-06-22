Its officially summer which means hot weather and high electricity bills. There are ways you can beat the Texas heat and stay cool, without breaking the bank.

Keep these money saving tips in mind:

• Pay attention to your bill and read your contract before signing

• Long-term consumers should lock in your rates

• Think about ways you can conserve energy

“We want to make sure consumers have the information they need at their fingertips,” said Dan O’Malley, Executive Vice President of Stream Energy. “When the temperature heats up, consumers have the power to shop around and compare other rates. There are also ways consumers can conserve energy and money on their own. You can always do more at your own household, drawing the blinds, raising the thermostat, and being thoughtful about the time of day you do certain things,” said O’Malley.

Head to the Power to Choose website to shop around for cheap electric bills.

