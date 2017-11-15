Waxahachie Teen Fatally Shot in Front of Home

Waxahachie police are looking for the gunman who fatally shot a teenager in front of his home Tuesday night.



Police were called to the home on the 200 block of Cambridge Street on a report of an unresponsive person, but by the time they arrived the victim, identified as 17-year-old Gabriel Richie, had died of what appeared to be a gunshot wound.



A neighbor told police he thought heard a firecracker at about 6:10 p.m. and then noticed the teen get out of a dark-colored car and run inside his home.



The driver of the dark-colored sedan, described as possibly an Altima or Taurus, then drove away from the home.



Detectives believe that Richie collapsed and died once he got inside the home.



When his mother couldn't reach him, she asked an acquaintance to check on him. The acquaintance found Richie at about 9:20 p.m.



Detectives have interviewed the victims friends and family and are working to establish solid leads in the case. Anyone with information about teen's death is urged to contact the Waxahachie Police Department at 469-309-4400.



If you have information, but would like to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers of Ellis County at 972-937-7297.