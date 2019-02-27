Waxahachie Teen Arrested for Threatening Abortion Clinic: PD - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Waxahachie Teen Arrested for Threatening Abortion Clinic: PD

Published 2 hours ago

    A 17-year-old Waxahachie man is behind bars after allegedly using social media to threaten an abortion clinic.

    According to police, the man, who has not been identified, was charged with making a terroristic threat to an undisclosed clinic. Police did not details what was said in the threats.

    The Dallas Morning News reports a Feb. 17 tweet from the username @TomboysDMme showed a man holding a gun and a phone with a cloth covering most of his face and the caption "I'm going to commit jihad on an abortion clinic." There are no abortion clinics in Ellis County, according to the DMN.

    The arrest came after a joint investigation between police and the North Texas Joint Terrorism Task Force. Authorities obtained a search warrant and seized several firearms and other evidence at the teen's home, police said.

    The man was booked into the Wayne McCollum Detention Center.

    The investigation remains ongoing, police said.

