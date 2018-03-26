Waxahachie Man Missing For Nearly A Month

Waxahachie police report a missing man who was last seen on Monday, February 26.

Adam Mock, 37-years-old, has been missing for nearly one month and officials said the last contact that was reported was with his wife.

Police and relatives indicate that Mock left on his own willingness but his family described Mock’s leaving as very ‘uncharacteristic’ and expressed concern about his wellbeing.

Mock did not leave with his cell phone or wallet.

Officials have spoken with his wife today and no new contact or information have been reported.

If anyone has any information, contact Detective Casey Borders at 469-309-4441 or cborders@waxahachiepd.org.











