Waxahachie High School will graduate a class of more than 400 this coming Friday.

And in a second-year tradition, the seniors visited their former elementary campuses on Monday for Senior Serve Day.

They wore their caps and gowns to inspire elementary students before staying on campus to help with field day, play bingo and assist with art projects.

"This tradition was started last year as a way for the senior students to give back to the campus where their education began," Jenny Bridges with the Waxahachie Independent School District said. "Waxahachie ISD strives to produce graduates who are prepared for all areas of life post-high school, and we believe that service to one’s community is one of the most important things in life. We are so proud that the class of 2018 takes such joy in service!"

The Waxahachie High School Class of 2018 graduates 413 students on Friday.