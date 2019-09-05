Waxahachie Boy, 6, Remembered at Candlelight Vigil

Ollie Wiedemann’s friends and youth baseball coaches remembered the Waxahachie 6-year-old Thursday night at a candlelight vigil at the baseball field where he used to play, Thursday, September 5, 2019.

The boy and his mother were found dead in a parking garage two weeks ago after police had issued an Amber Alert. It was an apparent murder-suicide.

"This loss has shaken our community and it has torn my momma heart in two," one mother said at the vigil.

The event was organized by his T-ball coaches who collected toys to donate in his name.

"I want kids who don't have a toy to have a toy," said Coach Kasey Solis. "Let's call it Ollie's rule. Let's do that. Let's go out there and make a difference if we can."

Wiedemann would always take two toys with him, Solis said. One was for him and the extra was in case he met someone without one so they could play.

Solis said she and others still have questions about how and why his mother could do such a thing but added mental illness is a community-wide concern.

"To take a little one with you is just tough," Solis said. "It's hard to think about and wrap your head around for sure."

Ollie's father attended the vigil and sat in the front row. He did not speak but was comforted by others in the crowd who remembered his son for his constant smile and positive attitude.