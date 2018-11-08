Waxahachie Adds Love Lock Fence in Historic Downtown

A North Texas community is joining other cities around the world when it comes to a very public display of affection.

The city of Waxahachie is inviting the public to its historic downtown in order to share the love.

There’s a fence for sweethearts at the corner of Johnson and College Streets in the heart of Waxahachie.

Mayor Kevin Strength and his wife, Dr. Jean Strength, were among the first to attach a padlock engraved with their initials on the fence.

It’s a symbol of their unbreakable bond.

“I was a fireman and she was a physician,” he said holding up the lock. “We knew each other less than 30 days and we were married within that time and we’ve been married almost 30 years.”

A crumbling retaining wall in a parking lot separating two businesses gave way to the idea.

“We thought well why not create a love lock wall,” said city manager Michael Scott.

Love lock art displays have popped up across the world including Paris and Seoul, South Korea.

The gesture was deemed perfect for a city marketing itself as ‘A place in your heart, Texas,’ a nod to the 1980s movie ‘Places in the Heart’ which was filmed locally.

The hope is also to attract more people to the Ellis County community.

“Bringing people to downtown Waxahachie and giving them another reason to come down and enjoy our beautiful community,” said Scott. “Hopefully leave a lock and come back and bring their kids in years to come.”

“I think it brings people here,” said Strength. “I think it shows them what we’re about.”

Resident Nikki Terry heard about the love lock fence and attached a lock for her and husband.

“I love that they’re doing the hearts,” she said.

The city says people can buy red heart locks at the Ellis County Museum next door for $10 or bring any other padlock.