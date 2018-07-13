Water Woes Frustrate Hundreds Near Weatherford

After three days without water, service was restored late Thursday to approximately 300 homes near the community of Horseshoe Bend in Parker County, about 12 miles south of Weatherford. (Published 13 minutes ago)

After three days without water, service was restored late Thursday to approximately 300 homes near the community of Horseshoe Bend in Parker County, about 12 miles south of Weatherford.

But hours later, more than a dozen neighbors gathered to express their concern that the source of the problem has not yet been corrected.

“It’s, ‘Okay, how long is this going to last?’ That is the mindset of everybody,” said longtime resident Michelle Stutz. “It’s like, ‘Hurry up and get a shower while it’s on,’ because you don’t know when it’s going to be shut back off again.”

The water utility, Texas Rain, confirmed that they received calls Monday about low water pressure, and that their crews later found and repaired a water main leak.

“However, the system did not recover full capacity or full pressure after the major leak was repaired which indicated there was another leak in the system,” a statement from Texas Rain management read. “The system has another hidden leak or leaks that we are trying to locate.”

A cellphone video taken by a Horseshoe Bend resident shows water bubbling out of the ground at the site of a break along a water line. And a separate photo posted to Facebook appears to show a water storage tank that has sprung a leak, along with a makeshift plug inserted into the base that may be some sort of temporary fix.

A representative from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality confirmed that the state agency has been on the scene in Horseshoe Bend this week, monitoring the response by Texas Rain, as well as monitoring the quality of the water in the system.

Water service was restored late Thursday, but residents are still under a boil water advisory.

Parker County Judge Mark Riley indicated that they have taken steps to assist the approximately 1,000 people who have been without water.

“Parker County officials continue to monitor the situation at Horseshoe Bend. While the responsibility remains with the water company to provide water to their customers, we have plans in place to help alleviate the problem,” Judge Riley said, noting that the county has provided pallets of drinking water to people who have been without service, and that a local fire company has brought in a tanker truck to supply water for livestock.