3 Rescued After Boat Sinks on Lake Ray Hubbard - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

3 Rescued After Boat Sinks on Lake Ray Hubbard

The three were pulled from a tree and onto a Dallas police boat

Published 51 minutes ago | Updated 11 minutes ago

3 Rescued After Boat Sinks on Lake Ray Hubbard

A man and two children are safe after being stranded on a tree on Lake Ray Hubbard Wednesday after their boat sank, officials say. (Published 36 minutes ago)

Authorities rescued a man and two children who were left clinging to a tree in the middle of Lake Ray Hubbard when their boat sank, officials say.

All three were unharmed and were wearing life vests, a Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman said.

Video from Texas Sky Ranger showed the three clinging onto the branches of a tree in the middle of part of the lake. They were quickly pulled onto a Dallas Police Department boat and brought to shore.

Photo credit: NBC 5 News

A man and two children are safe after being stranded on a tree on Lake Ray Hubbard Wednesday after their boat sank, officials say.
Photo credit: NBC 5 News

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.

Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

  • Download the App

    Available for IOS and Android

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices