3 Rescued After Boat Sinks on Lake Ray Hubbard

Authorities rescued a man and two children who were left clinging to a tree in the middle of Lake Ray Hubbard when their boat sank, officials say.

All three were unharmed and were wearing life vests, a Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman said.

Video from Texas Sky Ranger showed the three clinging onto the branches of a tree in the middle of part of the lake. They were quickly pulled onto a Dallas Police Department boat and brought to shore.

