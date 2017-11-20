1 Rescued After Car Plunges into White Rock Lake

One person was transported to a hospital Monday morning after their vehicle plunged into White Rock Lake, officials say. (Published 58 minutes ago)

Video from Texas Sky Ranger showed Dallas police and Fire-Rescue officials in the 1100 block of East Lawther Drive, adjacent to the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, shortly before 9 a.m.

A light-colored vehicle could be seen completely submerged in the water.

Authorities confirmed one person had escaped the vehicle. Their injuries were not considered to be life threatening.

Dallas police said a dive team was searching the area to check if there was anyone else in the water.



No further information was immediately available.