Water Main Break In Richardson Prompts Water Conservation

Water main break in the neighborhood of The Knolls in Richardson adjacent to Breckinridge Park, causing floods throughout the streets. (Published 2 hours ago)

Residents in Richardson are being told to conserve water until a water main break is repaired in the city.

The city said Thursday evening a watermain in northeast Richardson in the 4500 block of Crystal Mountain Drive broke at about 2:30 p.m.

Waterflow to the main was shutoff around 4:00 p.m. and crews are working on repairs.

The North Texas Municipal Water District said about 20 homes may be impacted and they are going door-to-door to talk with homeowners.

The NTMWD also said a portion of Garland, north of Belt Line Road, is also affected by this.

The city and NTMWD said the water quality is not affected, but advised residents to try and conserve water the best they can until repairs are made.