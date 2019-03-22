Water Main Break Floods Fort Worth Neighborhood

A water main break sent water gushing down a residential street in Fort Worth's Westcliff neighborhood Friday morning, according to a city spokesperson. A pipe dating to the 1950s along Ranch View Road was the origin of the spill, but the exact cause remained unknown.

"I could already tell immediately that it was going full down the street, effecting my neighbor's yard, my yard," homeowner Stacy Hollis said.

Despite the volume of water, only one home suffered interior damage, but as of Friday evening 50 households remained without water.

"It was rushing towards my house, I got my dog in in the nick of time there was like water all around her," homeowner Wendy Wright said.

Wright's backyard flooded, however, like most homes on the block, hers avoided any interior damage. City workers hoped to have water back on by Friday evening, but said the job of removing and replacing the pipe is substantial.