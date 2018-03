A water line was cut in Southlake, causing several inches of water to flood the road.

It happened in the eastbound lanes of Texas Highway 114 at Carroll Road Wednesday afternoon, causing traffic delays.



Officials say a construction crew hit the water main.

Southlake’s Water Department has shut off the water, but the far right lane is currently closed on the eastbound service road, Southlake Department of Public Safety said.

