Watch: 2 Surrender After Police Chase in Houston

Two people surrendered peacefully after leading Houston police officers on a chase on the city's northeast side Tuesday morning.

Video from Houston NBC affiliate KPRC showed a dark-colored SUV weaving in and out of traffic on both major thoroughfares and small neighborhood side streets at about 9:20 a.m.

The SUV continued to dart through traffic until pulling into an Exxon gas station at about 9:40 a.m. Two people, including the driver, got out of the vehicle and raised their hands before being handcuffed.



Preliminary information is very limited and it's not clear what prompted the pursuit.

