Watch: 2 Surrender After Police Chase in Houston - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas

Watch: 2 Surrender After Police Chase in Houston

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Watch: 2 Surrender After High Speed Chase in Houston

    Two people surrendered peacefully after leading Houston police officers on a chase on the city's northeast side Tuesday morning. (Published 2 hours ago)

    Two people surrendered peacefully after leading Houston police officers on a chase on the city's northeast side Tuesday morning.

    Video from Houston NBC affiliate KPRC showed a dark-colored SUV weaving in and out of traffic on both major thoroughfares and small neighborhood side streets at about 9:20 a.m.

    The SUV continued to dart through traffic until pulling into an Exxon gas station at about 9:40 a.m. Two people, including the driver, got out of the vehicle and raised their hands before being handcuffed.

    Preliminary information is very limited and it's not clear what prompted the pursuit.

    Inside the Tornillo 'Tent City' Housing Migrant Children

    [NATL] Inside the Tornillo 'Tent City' Housing Migrant Children
    Courtesy Health & Human Services

    Check back for updates on this breaking news story. As details unfold, elements of this story may change.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices