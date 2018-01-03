Watch How a Texas Longhorn Beats the Frigid Cold

A Texas Longhorn in the Panhandle isn't letting the bitter cold stop him from getting a drink. Video posted to the Palo Duro Canyon State Park Facebook page shows the longhorn, named T-Bone, slurping up water trapped beneath a layer of ice. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018)

A Texas Longhorn in the Panhandle isn't letting the bitter cold stop him from getting a drink.



Video posted to the Palo Duro Canyon State Park Facebook page shows the longhorn, named T-Bone, slurping up water trapped beneath a layer of ice.



The post explained that freezing temperatures over the past few days had frozen the water main that serves the park, and rangers have been busy breaking up ice that keeps forming over the tanks animals drink from.



"This ice has been busted four or five times a day since the weather got cold," the post read. "We love our boys very much, so no need to worry."

The park, located outside Amarillo, should see a thaw Wednesday as temperatures are forecast to reach the mid 50s.

See the video here, and make sure you turn your sound up!

