Watauga Woman Killed by Ex-Boyfriend; Victim's Son Speaks Out

Days before a Watauga woman was set to compete in her first full Ironman championship, she was found murdered in her home.

The suspect was her ex-boyfriend who was then shot by officers.

"I know she did everything to stay safe," said Kae Law.

Law is sharing his mother's story in hopes of helping other victims of domestic violence.

1 Dead Following Synagogue Shooting Near San Diego

Police have detained a suspect after a shooting at a synagogue in Poway, California, left one person dead. (Published Saturday, April 27, 2019)

Susan Law was often driven by determination.

"She decided that she was going to try to complete all four Ironman races in Texas by the time she was 50," said Law.

Saturday was going to be her final race.

"She was going to do it," he said. "I have no doubt about that. She would've finished."

Law's son Kae was at the finish line as he'd been so many times before.

"I stood there, I was just like: no matter how long I stand here she's not coming around the corner," he said. "That just broke me. That was the hardest part."

Donald Trump Responds After Poway Synagogue Shooting

Hear President Donald Trump’s remarks after a shooting at a synagogue near San Diego, California, left one person dead. (Published Saturday, April 27, 2019)

Tragedy struck last Monday.

Law said he called Watauga police because her mother's ex-boyfriend was at the house and shouldn't have been as there was a protective order in place.

Officers arrived and later shot and killed James Freeman after he allegedly pulled a gun on them.

Officers found the 49-year-old mother's lifeless body inside.

Although Law did not want to go into details, he said he was at the house at the time of the shooting.

"I saw the situation. I believe that authorities legally did what they could do," he said.

Poway Mayor: ‘We Will Walk Through This Tragedy With Our Arms Around Each Other’

Poway Mayor Steve Vaus addresses the media following a fatal shooting at Chabad of Poway. (Published Saturday, April 27, 2019)

As for his mother, "she did everything she could especially when the emergency protective order was in effect. I know she did everything to stay safe."

In the days since, Law has reflected on his mother's memory.

"She was great," he said with a smile. "Fearless."

Law and his fiancé went to the Ironman competition in The Woodlands.

Organizers allowed them to see where Law would have set up her bike and saw her bib number: 1363. Law wore a purple ribbon in support of domestic abuse survivors.

"At the finish line when they would say somebody else's name and say: 'You are an Ironman.' That was really hard because I felt at that moment that it's not fair because I'm supposed to hear that," he said.

San Diego Police Give Update After Poway Shooting

David Nisleit of the San Diego Police department addresses the media after Saturday’s shooting in Poway, CA (Published Saturday, April 27, 2019)

Funeral services are set for Tuesday in Baird, Texas. The funeral begins at 3:30 p.m. at Parker Funeral Home.