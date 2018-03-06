Watauga Water Bills to Increase for Some

Thousands of utility customers in Watauga will see their water bills increase in the next few months, city officials say. (Published Tuesday, March 6, 2018)

Thousands of utility customers in Watauga will see their water bills increase in the next few months, city officials say.

A city official told NBC 5 a billing system error charged regular residents and commercial accounts the senior rate for sewer services. It resulted in about 7,200 accounts being undercharged for a six month time period.

The city said those customers will now be charged the unpaid difference over a period of six months.



The difference between the regular rate and the senior rate is $4.52.



Affected residents will receive a letter in the mail with further information.

ONLINE: Watauga Water Service and Trash

