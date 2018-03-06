Watauga Water Bills to Increase for Some

Thousands of utility customers in Watauga will see their water bills increase in the next few months, city officials say.
A city official told NBC 5 a billing system error charged regular residents and commercial accounts the senior rate for sewer services. It resulted in about 7,200 accounts being undercharged for a six month time period.
The city said those customers will now be charged the unpaid difference over a period of six months.
The difference between the regular rate and the senior rate is $4.52.
Affected residents will receive a letter in the mail with further information.