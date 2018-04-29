Watauga Council Member Passes Away - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Watauga Council Member Passes Away

Published 24 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Watauga Council Member Passes Away

    Watauga City council member Hal Gerhardt has died, according to a statement released by the city on Sunday.

    Gerhardt served on the council since May 2015. He was 77 years old at the time of his death.

    According to the city, he was a resident of Watauga since 1997 and a United States Air Force veteran.

    Gerhardt was also a volunteer with the City of Watauga Municipal Court since 2012 and retired from the Laborers International Union after 21 years.

    US Tech Companies Are Rich. Like Really, Really Rich

    [NATL] 7 Facts About How Mind-Bogglingly Rich US Tech Companies Have Become
    Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images, File

    "His upbeat personality and zest for life was contagious and will be greatly missed," the city spokesperson said in a statement.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices