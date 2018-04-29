Watauga Council Member Passes Away

Watauga City council member Hal Gerhardt has died, according to a statement released by the city on Sunday.

Gerhardt served on the council since May 2015. He was 77 years old at the time of his death.

According to the city, he was a resident of Watauga since 1997 and a United States Air Force veteran.

Gerhardt was also a volunteer with the City of Watauga Municipal Court since 2012 and retired from the Laborers International Union after 21 years.

"His upbeat personality and zest for life was contagious and will be greatly missed," the city spokesperson said in a statement.