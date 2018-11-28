Warning From Frisco Police After Fourth Aggressive Coyote Attack

Frisco police have issued a warning after a coyote attacked a jogger Wednesday morning. This is dash cam video from a Frisco police squad car showing the coyote crossing a busy road and approaching a jogger. The officer turns on his lights and sirens and pulls between the jogger and coyote just in time. (Published 49 minutes ago)

Frisco police have issued a warning after a coyote attacked a jogger Wednesday morning.

The attack happened around 6 a.m. near Eldorado Parkway and Rogers Road.

Investigators said the jogger was on a sidewalk, and suffered significant injuries to their neck. The jogger was taken to a nearby hospital where they underwent surgery and are currently in stable condition.

Warning From Frisco Police About Aggressive Coyote

Frisco police talk about a recent string of coyote attacks.

Frisco police said today's attack was the fourth one in that same area.

On October 26, an aggressive coyote attempted to jump on a runner near Eldorado Parkway and Granbury Road. The coyote was scared off by a passerby.

On November 1, an aggressive coyote jumped on a 9-year-old child on Bancroft Lane (near Eldorado Parkway and Turf Lane). The child suffered a minor injury and was taken by a parent to a doctor for treatment.

On November 11, a coyote was observed by a Frisco Police Officer stalking a runner at the intersection of Eldorado Parkway and Preston Road. The officer was able to scare the coyote off using the siren.

Frisco animal services said they have been trying to locate and catch the coyote.